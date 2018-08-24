Photos: Dogboe-Otake Final Presser

The stakes are high for WBO lightweight world champion Ray Beltran and challenger José  “Sniper” Pedraza, with the winner expected to fight WBA lightweight champion Vasiliy Lomachenko later this year.

dogboe-otake (3)

Beltran and Pedraza met at the final press conference for the next edition of “Top Rank on ESPN”, which will take place Saturday evening at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona (10:30 ET/7:30 PST).

dogboe-otake (5)

In the co-feature, Isaac “Royal Storm” Dogboe will make the first defense of his WBO junior featherweight title against Japanese challenger Hidenori Otake. And, in a six-round super featherweight special attraction, 2016 U.S. Olympian Mikaela Mayer will make her long-awaited ESPN network debut against former world title challenger Edina Kiss.

dogboe-otake (4)

otake_1

isaac-dogboe (1)_1

isaac-dogboe (2)_2

mikaela-mayer (3)_7

mikaela-mayer (2)_8

mikaela-mayer (1)_8

dogboe-mayer

Source: Fightnews

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

