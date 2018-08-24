President Weah to Honour Arsene Wenger Today in Monrovia

Liberia’s President George Weah is to honour former Arsenal Manager Arsene Wenger in Monrovia today on the occasion of the nation’s National Flag Day.

The Frenchmanr is being recognised for his role in developing Weah’s football career. Wenger took Weah to Europe from Africa in 1998 when he was the manager of French side, AS Monaco.

Weah is also bestowing an honour on former Cameroon and current Togo Manager Claude Le Roy who first alerted Wenger of the player’s potential.

“He (Wenger) was a father figure and regarded me as his son, Weah told UK’s The Guardian.

“This was a man, when racism was at its peak, who showed me love. He wanted me to be on the pitch for him every day.”

After starring under Wenger at Monaco, Weah went on to play for AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea.

He was named World Footballer of the Year and won the Ballon d’Or and is still the only African player to win either award.

Wenger who arrived the Roberts International Airport in Monrovia on Wednesday ended his 22-year union with Arsenal at the end of last season,

During his stay at Arsenal, Wenger coached 16 players from the continent including Nigeria’s Kanu Nwankwo and Cote d’Ivoire defender Kolo Toure who were involved in the club’s last success in the English Premier League in 2004-05.

