E/R: One dead in Asuboi road crash

By Starrfmonline

A driver in Charge of a long Vehicle Truck transporting Key soaps from Accra to Kumasi has died during an accident Saturday at Asuboi on the  Accra-Kumasi Highway.

The driver’s mate however sustained injury and has been hospitalized .

The Acting District Director of the National Disaster Management Organization in Ayensuano, Joseph Okai Gyan who was at the scene to support the local rescue team told Starr News the truck with registration number GT 6160-10 was overtaking a vehicle and in the process lost control of the steering wheel and run into a ditch.

The driver died instantly.

The NADMO official said the goods are being protected for safekeeping before .

 

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/Kojo Ansah

