French Open bans Serena Williams from wearing ‘warrior princess’ catsuit

Tennis icon Serena Williams can no longer wear her skin-tight “warrior princess” catsuit at the French Open after an official said she had gone “too far” with her choice of outfit.

Bernard Giudicelli, the French Tennis Federation president, said the tournament – which Williams has won three times – would be implementing a stricter dress code and called on players to “respect the game”.

His comments come despite the 36-year-old American saying the black ensemble, which she said made her feel like a superhero from the Black Panther film, had been designed to help prevent blood clots – an ongoing medical issue for the star following childbirth.

Image: Bernard Giudicelli said the outfit had gone ‘too far’

But Mr Giudicelli told France’s Tennis Magazine: “It’s a bit late because the collections are already designed but we are going to nonetheless ask the manufacturers to let us know what is coming.

“I believe we have sometimes gone too far. Serena’s outfit this year, for example, would no longer be accepted. You have to respect the game and the place.”

The figure-hugging Nike bodysuit caught the attention of fans when she wore it in May as she returned to action after giving birth in September last year.

Image: Williams said the suit helped her blood circulation

Williams, who topped Forbes’ list of highest paid female athletes earlier this week, said at the time that she believed the outfit sent a message of strength to women around the world.

“It feels like this suit represents all the women that have been through a lot mentally, physically, with their body to come back and have confidence and to believe in themselves,” she said.

“I definitely feel like it is an opportunity for me to inspire a whole different group of amazing women and kids.

“I feel like a warrior in it, like a warrior princess or queen from Wakanda maybe… I’m always living in a fantasy world, I’ve always wanted to be a superhero and it’s kind of my way of being a superhero.”