Ho University to be renamed after Ephraim Amu – Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has announced plans to rename the Ho Technical University (HTU) to Ephraim Amu Technical University-Ho in recognition of the great musicologist who hails from Peki in the Volta region.

He made the announcement at the 50th anniversary celebration of HTU on Saturday, 25 August 2018.

He said the decision was taken by the university council and has his consent.

“Before I conclude, there is a significant matter I must address, and it relates to the decision taken by the Governing Council of Ho Technical University, in accordance with the Statutes of the University, to rename this institution after Ephraim Amu, the great Ghanaian cultural icon, who asserted that the creative faculty should embrace also the capacity to work with one’s hands,” President Akufo-Addo stated.

He added: “This decision is an excellent one, which has received the blessing of the President of the Republic, so that, once the parliamentary process has been completed, this University will, thereafter, be called the Ephraim Amu Technical University, Ho.

“It is wholly fitting that this great, modest man, composer of what easily passes for our unofficial national anthem, Yen Ara Asase Ne, should be properly honoured by a grateful posterity, and, especially, by citizens of his native Volta Region.

“Ephraim Amu taught us that we do not have to wear a European-cut suit to be a scholar, we could wear a fugu, kente and above all, a locally woven fabric, and still be an educated person. He insisted you did not have to eat foreign foods because you were a scholar, and he insisted our music was as interesting and sophisticated as any around the world.

“Those were radical ideas for the time. I am sure that you can appreciate what a special moment it will be for me to be the President who will have the privilege to assent to this decision.”

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM