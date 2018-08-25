Otumfuo-Okyehene ‘reunion’ is inspiring – Rawlings

Former President Jerry John Rawlings and his wife, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings have praised the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and the Okyehene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin II for their show of statesmanship at the durbar of chiefs held in Kyebi on Thursday.

The two said the atmosphere of unity and reciprocity exhibited by the eminent traditional rulers was inspirational and a great motivation for national peace and cohesion.

Flt Lt Rawlings and Mrs. Rawlings made the comments when Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and a delegation of chiefs called on them at their residence at Ridge in Accra on Friday.

The former President said the gestures by the two traditional rulers had put the brakes on those who tend to take negative advantage of the healthy rivalry between the two kingdoms.

He noted that there are some whose interests are parochial and not nationalistic as opposed to those whose pursuits are always patriotic and all-embracing, stating the two leaders had chosen a path that will send a strong signal of unity to all Ghanaians.

Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings commended the Otumfuo and the Okyehene for the tone of their addresses at the colourful durbar which was attended by President Akufo Addo, leading politicians, business people and a cross-section of Ghanaians as well as international guests.

She stated that the addresses where inspiring, passionate and aroused a sense of patriotism and nationalism that was electrifying.

The Otumfuo had earlier paid a courtesy call on President Akufo-Addo.

