Royal Storm set to wash away the Samurai spirit

It is difficult to get to the top but staying at the top is even more difficult. This is what is at stake as Isaac ”Royal Storm” Dogboe goes into the ring on Saturday against Japanese Hidenori Otake at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

Dogboe the face of Ghana Boxing currently, has the burden of returning boxing to its rightful place in Ghana.

The task is huge but the disciplined pugilist has taken it up and is gradually getting there and a win against Otake will once again reinforce his status as the torchbearer of Ghana Boxing.

The Ghanaian who is 14 years younger than his opponent who is 37 years is not leaving any stone unturned at least if his preparation and pre-bout fight talks are anything to go by.

This fight, according to Team Dogboe, is the precursor to the unification of the division to make Royal Storm the undisputed in the division.

Isaac ”Royal Storm” Dogboe has breezed past the Hungarians, Argentineans, Mexicans and Americans. Can the Samurai spirit save the Japanese?

The pre-bout talks, presser and weigh-in are done and now is the time to walk the talk.

With the records of both fighters standing at 19W-12KOs-0L for Dogboe and 31W-14KOs- 2L -3D and both boxers ready to go for the kill, all is set for the Son and Father affair tonight in Glendale, Arizona.

A storm is dangerous but when it rages majestically with a touch of royalty, you just enjoy it.

By Adam Adjei | Renaissance Hotel & Spa, Glendale Arizona