A/R: Communications Minister to tour selected GIFEC project sites

The Minister of Communications, Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful will embark on a three-day working visit to some selected rural telephony sites and cyber laboratories in the Ashanti Region from Monday, August 27 to 29, 2018.

The tour is to grant the minister an opportunity to familiarize herself with the developments and programs being undertaken by the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC), an institution under the Ministry of Communications.

A statement signed by Sandra Frimpong, the Communications Specialist at the Ministry said, the minister’s tour will take her to:

The Asante Akyem South District where she will visit project sites in Banka, Amantia, Policekrom, Gyadam and other communities.

Sekyere Central, Afigya Kwabre South and Sekyere Odumasi Districts where she will visit some Community Information Centers to ascertain the work status and the problem encountered and proffer solutions.

Bekwai, Ejisu and Offinso Municipalities to inspect the various Community Information Centers. The Minister will also pay a courtesy call on the chiefs of the various communities.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM