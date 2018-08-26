Dogboe Destroys Otake In Round One

Isaac “Royal Storm” Dogboe made the first defense of his WBO junior featherweight title with a first round demolition of Japanese challenger Hidenori Otake.

Otake went down twice before the contest was waved off in the first round.

Dogboe (20-0, 13 KOs) blasted down Otake (31-3-3) with a good hook in the second minute of the first. Otake made it up, but another series of shots made his gloves touch the mat for the second knockdown – and the another flurry of big shots forced the referee to step in and wave off the fight.

Otake had never been stopped before in his career.

