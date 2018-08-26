I’ve committed ‘Ghana beyond Aid’ to Allah – Bawumia

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia says prayers have been offered to Allah at this year’s Hajj for his direct assistance to help government realise its dream of “Ghana Beyond Aid”.

Addressing the Press at the VVIP lounge of the Kotoka International Airport after his arrival, the Vice President said he and his entourage who went to Hajj prayed to God to give Ghana peace and prosperity.

He added that they prayed for Allah to grant the President the strength to carry on the agenda aimed at making Ghana a country that will operate beyond aid.

Dr Bawumia departed Accra for Mecca, Saudi Arabia, on Friday 17th August, 2018 to lead the Ghanaian delegation and pilgrims to perform the Islamic pilgrimage of Hajj. He was accompanied by his wife Hajia Samira Bawumia.

The Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam and fulfils one of the conditions for total submission to the will of Allah.

While on the Pilgrimage, the Vice also paid a courtesy call on the Saudi Arabian king , King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud to deepen relations between the two states.

