New Juaben Traditional Council warns against secession attempts

The New Juaben Traditional Council has warned Individuals and Divisional Chiefs in the newly created New Juaben North Municipality to desist from any attempts to establish a new traditional Area.

The New Juaben North Municipal Assembly was curved out of New Juaben Municipal Assembly as one of the 38 newly created and Upgraded District Assemblies in 2018 by LI2302, with Effiduase as the capital.

However, the Krontinhene of New Juaben BarfuorTutu Nyantakyi speaking on behalf of Daasebre Oti Boateng, Omanhene of New Juaben, said the creation of a new political administration has no effect whatsoever on the traditional demarcation of the New Juaben Traditional Area therefore cautioning individuals planning to circumvent tradition to establish a new traditional authority to desist to avert the wrath of traditional Council .

“…they are just political and administrative decisions by the government to ensure that development will be brought closer to the door step of the people. It has nothing to do with creating new Traditional areas, it has nothing to do with ownership of Lands. The land still belongs to the New Juaben Traditional Council, we have only one New Juaben traditional council, the New Juaben Traditional Council is a creation of status. You cannot get up and say you are creating your own traditional council”.

The Krontihene of New Juaben further stated that the Public cemetery and the waste disposal site which have now fallen under the New Juaben North Municipality is still under the authority of the traditional Council and therefore no other Chief can claim royalty apart from the New Juaben traditional Council. He however charged the two Municipal Assemblies to undertake agreement for mutual benefit on those facilities.

The Krontihene of New Juaben said this when the new Municipal Chief Executive for New Juaben South, Isaac Appau Gyasi paid a courtesy call on the traditional Council to introduce himself and court their support in executing his visions.

Isaac Appau Gyasi assured that his administration will collaborate with Nananom to make new Juaben the cleanest city in Ghana, decongest the municipality, ensure discipline among residents and raise the financial status of the municipality through effective mobilization of revenue.

The Queenmother of New Juaben Nana Yaa Daani expressed confidence in the MCE.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/Kojo Ansah