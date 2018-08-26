Otumfuo is defining light of traditional authority – Okyenhene

The Okyenhene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin, has praised his fellow traditional ruler Otumfuo Osei Tutu describing him as “a defining light of traditional authority in recent years”.

Among other things, the Okyenhene said the education foundation established by the Asantehene is crucial to the human resource development of the country.

Osagyefo made the comment when he spoke at the 75th anniversary celebration of the passing of his grandfather Sir Nana Ofori-Atta at Kyebi which was chaired by the Asantehene.

“In particularly, I am grateful for the presence of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, who is our Special Guest of Honour. Otumfuo Asantehene, everyone here will agree with me when I say that you have, so far, been a defining light of traditional authority in recent years,” the Okyenhene said.

He further noted: “…Today, my brother, the Asantehene, is carrying this torch in ensuring that, regardless of the circumstances of your birth, you are not denied access to education. In the words of the Asantehene, and I quote “the pen advanced civilisation and helped shape great nations.” Indeed, it is not our country’s natural resources, i.e. our gold, cocoa, timber or oil that is going to create the prosperous Ghana we all want. It is the development of our human resource, and I see no better way to do so than through education.

“Permit me, therefore, to pay tribute to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for his leadership in continuing with our role as traditional leaders in promoting education. I take this occasion to salute his exemplary contribution in the establishment of the Otumfuo Educational Fund”.

Meanwhile, former President Jerry John Rawlings and his wife, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings have praised the Asantehene and the Okyenhene for their show of statesmanship at the durbar of chiefs held in Kyebi on Thursday.

The two said the atmosphere of unity and reciprocity exhibited by the eminent traditional rulers was inspirational and a great motivation for national peace and cohesion.

Flt Lt Rawlings and Mrs. Rawlings made the comments when Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and a delegation of chiefs called on them at their residence at Ridge in Accra on Friday.

The former President said the gestures by the two traditional rulers had put the brakes on those who tend to take negative advantage of the healthy rivalry between the two kingdoms.

