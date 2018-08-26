Petroleum Commission to market Ghana in Norway

Over 40 Ghanaian registered Oil and Gas service companies will from Monday, August 27 to 30 have the opportunity to network with over 70 top industry players in the upstream sector in the Offshore, North South (ONS) conference in Stavenger, Norway.

The conference is rated among the top three biggest Oil and Gas conferences in the world.

The upstream sector regulator, the Petroleum Commission, in June organised the first ever trade mission to Aberdeen, Scotland which was described by participants as successful.

Chief Executive of the Petroleum Commission, Mr Egbert Faibille Jnr told Empire News’ Emmauel Ohene -Gyan who is among the commission’s delegation that the commission needs to position indigenous Ghanaian small and medium enterprises to interface to acquire skills and technology transfer from the major industry players.

He said apart from networking with the major industry players during the conference, Ghanaian companies will also interact with Norwegian oil giant, Aker energy which has oil blocks in Ghana and is yet to start commercial production.

Mr Faibille Jnr said some Norwegian oil service companies are likely to follow Aker energy which will need to have a joint venture partnership with her Ghanaian counterparts due to the country’s local content policy which mandates International Oil Companies to cede ten percent of its operations to a Ghanaian company.

He is also expected to do a presentation about investment opportunities in Ghana’s upstream sector.

The second trade mission delegation in Stavenger is led by officials from the Energy Ministry and other top government officials.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Emmanuel Ohene -Gyan/Stavenger, Norway