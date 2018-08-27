Abramovich ready to sell Chelsea for £2.5bn

By Starrfmonline

Roman Abramovich is ready to sell off Premier league side Chelsea to anyone who is ready to part with £2.5bn.

A report by The Times UK  states that Abramovich has received numerous inquiries since visa problems this summer led him to put on hold the £1 billion redevelopment of Stamford Bridge, but he is not actively looking to sell the club.

Chelsea sources insisted yesterday that Abramovich remains committed to the club and has no plans to sell following reports of a failed bid from Silver Lake, an American private equity company which was seeking to buy a minority stake.

Abramovich has also retained Joe Ravitch, of the Raine Group, a boutique bank specialising in sport, technology and media, to broker a sale but the group has acted as consultants for Chelsea.

Source: The Times

