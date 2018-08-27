African players in Europe: Salah’s goal run continues

Egyptian Mohamed Salah continued to be the star African performer in the major European leagues, scoring the goal that gave Liverpool victory over Brighton at the weekend.

It was his second goal this season for the Reds and 29th in 29 matches in home games at Anfield since joining them at the beginning of last season from Roma.

Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is much less successful at Arsenal this season, failing to score for a third consecutive English Premier League match.

England

MOHAMED SALAH (Liverpool)

The 2017 African Footballer of the Year fired Liverpool to the top of the Premier League with the only goal in a win over Brighton. Salah netted in the 23rd minute with a clinical finish, superbly steering a left-foot shot inside the far post from Senegalese Sadio Mane’s pass.

WILFRIED ZAHA (Crystal Palace)

Despite scoring, the Ivory Coast forward endured another frustrating trip to Watford, as Palace crashed to a 2-1 defeat. Vicarage Road has been a house of horrors for Zaha, who has been booked on his last two visits for diving. He was memorably taunted by Watford mascot Harry the Hornet in 2016 when he threw himself in front of Zaha after the final whistle to ridicule the Palace player’s diving.

PIERRE-EMERICK AUBAMEYANG (Arsenal)

His goalless start to the season extended to three games as he failed to find the net in a 3-1 win over West Ham at the Emirates Stadium. Aubameyang was superb in his first few months with Arsenal following a January move from Borussia Dortmund, but he has struggled under new boss Unai Emery, who declared last week that his forward is lacking confidence.

Italy

CHRISTIAN KOUAME (Genoa)