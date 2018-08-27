Akufo-Addo to receive Outstanding Change Leadership Award

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will on 7th September 2018, be the recipient of the prestigious Outstanding Change Leadership Award at the 2018 edition of the Ghana Procurement and Supply Chain Awards, which will be held at the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel, Accra, Ghana.

The award is in recognition of the president’s institution of an unprecedented paradigm shift in procurement and supply chain management which, today, has become inextricably linked to the government’s “Ghana Beyond Aid agenda” and accepted within public and private sector decision-making corridors.

The honour also recognizes the president’s persistent and tactful advocacy regarding procurement and supply chain management in many national and global fora, in support of Ghana’s industrialisation and socio-economic development goals, as part of his visionary leadership and unflinching determination to transform the procurement and supply chain sector in Ghana.

The president shall publicly receive a specially designed trophy and a certificate for his outstanding leadership which has transformed Ghana’s procurement landscape.

Additionally, the Minister of State in charge of Public Procurement, Ms. Adwoa Safo, will also be recognised at the awards ceremony for her role in Promoting Sustainable Procurement through laudable procurement initiatives, such as the procurement quota to women initiative, eliminating corruption and fraudulent procurement processes.

According to Mr. Akin Naphtal, CEO of InstinctWave, organisers of the award ceremony, “aside from awarding operators in the industry that have shown excellence, the Ghana Procurement & Supply Chain Awards, will also emphasise the value and importance of procurement functions and convince organisations of the need for its further development and professionalization”.

The first of its kind in Ghana, the Ghana Procurement and Supply Chain Awards (GPSCA), aims to celebrate outstanding achievements, by rewarding companies, teams, stakeholders and individuals who have demonstrated unparalleled ability to succeed as well as those that have continually set standards of excellence in the procurement sector.

Also, the awards ceremony will witness the unveiling of the top 20 Procurement Leaders.

The Ghana Procurement & Supply Chain Awards, is in collaboration with the Ministry of Procurement, Public Procurement Authority (PPA), Ghana Institute of Procurement & Supply (GIPS), Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply (CIPS) and Chartered Institute of Supply Chain Management (CISCM).

