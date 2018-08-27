CAF Dismisses Stripping Ghana Off AWCON Hosting Rights

The Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) have denied reports indicating Ghana have been stripped off the hosting rights for the 2018 Africa Women’s Nations Cup.

Reports were rampant the continent’s football governing body had decided to revert its decision to hand Ghana the mandate to host the competition which begins on November 17 to December 1.

The reports further indicated Kenya had also reject an opportunity to host the competition after receiving the nod from CAF to host.

In a statement released by CAF on Monday, the Association claims there has not been any decision taken on the hosting rights of the competition hence Ghana still remain the host nation.

CAF also indicated a final decision would be taken after CAF’s general meeting on September 12.

STATEMENT :