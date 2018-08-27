GNPC blows $7.2m on six block residential unit

The Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) has purchased a six block residential unit for $7.2 million at Takoradi in the Western region.

The property according to documents, is located at Airport Hills in Takoradi and comes with ancillary properties.

A memo signed by the Chief Executive Officer of GNPC, Dr. K.K Sarpong directed the Chief Finance Officer to make the payment to Global Haulage Company Limited – owners of the property – without delay.

The CEO in the memo intercepted Starrfmonline.com stated that he takes full responsibility for the transaction which was carried out in December 2017.



Parts of the memo read “I can confirm that we have executed the underlying sale and purchase agreement with the seller. The documents. The documents are in the custody of our legal officer, Ms Ama Awuah Kyeremateng who unfortunately is presently out of town to give them to support the payment

“I am by this memo authorizing you to effect the payment to Global Haulage Company limited, the vendor instantly as per their invoice attached.”

“Suffice it to note that a thorough post audit of the transaction can be done once full office work resumes on 8th January, 2018.”

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM