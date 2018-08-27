Marijuana farm destroyed, one arrested

The Drug Law Enforcement Unit (DLEU) of the Eastern regional Police Command has destroyed an acre size marijuana farm at Nkurakan, a community in the Yilo Krobo district, an area notorious for the cultivation of cannabis.

According to the Public Relations Officer of the Eastern regional Police Command, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, the operation was jointly carried out by the DLEU and Nkurakan Police upon intelligence.

He said when the team got to the cannabis farm on August 26, 2018, at about 2pm, the suspect was met in a wooden structure located in the middle of the farm and during interrogation admitted ownership of the narcotic farm.

He said, a search in the wooden structure led to the retrieval of a big basket and a rubber container filled with dried leaves suspected to be harvested cannabis.

The suspect was arrested while the farm was destroyed.

Most communities in the Yilo Krobo district are notorious for the cultivation of Marijuana. Most farmers have diversified to the illicit drug business because they say it is more lucrative than crop farming.

Previous firefighting approach to clamp down on the menace proved futile.

Many peddlers in the illicit drug smuggling chain sneak to the area to purchase many quantities of the substance from the farmers making it a booming business.

On August 7, 2018, the Nkurakan Police arrested Iddrisu Yakubu, 38, with two fertilizer sacks containing 44 compressed slabs of Marijuana mixed with dried cassava popularly known as Konkonte’.