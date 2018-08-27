MMT begins air-conditioned bus services nationwide

The Management of Metro Mass Transit has announced that they have begun the provision of air-conditioned services across the country.

As a result, new fleet of buses have been procured to ensure that they continue to provide convenient services at an affordable fares.

In a statement MMT said: “The management of Metro Mass Transit Limited (MMT) through its Corporate Communications office wishes to announce to the general public that effective from today Monday, August 27, 2018, the company is introducing to the commuting public, safe, affordable, but luxurious air-conditioned buses to serve our valued and cherished customers.

“MMT appreciates the need to innovate and to provide the general public and especially our valued customers, the best of service as means of transport from one destination to the other.

“For this reason, we wish to inform the general public of our various loading terminals as well as fares which have been carefully arrived at with our core values of providing safe and affordable means of transport to the traveling public”.

Below is the fares for the new air-conditioned services

DESTINATION AND FARES: LOADING TERMINALS: ACCRA – BOLGA = GH¢80

Avenor, Accra ACCRA – TAMALE = GH¢70

Opera Square, ACCRA – KUMASI = GH¢30

Circle, Obra Spot KUMASI -TAKORADI = GH¢35 Metro Mass Yard KUMASI – CAPE COAST = GH¢25

Metro Mass Yard KUMASI – TAMALE = GH¢50 Metro Mass Yard KUMASI – WA = GH¢50

Metro Mass Yard KUMASI – BOLGA = GH¢60 Metro Mass Yard

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5fm