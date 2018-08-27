N/R: Multiple People Stabbed in Gang Violence at Sagnarigu

Three people were hospitalized after a mass stabbing incident triggered by a gang violence that broke out Saturday night between two notorious gangs at a residential neighborhood in Sagnarigu in the Northern region.

The incident occurred almost immediately after the launch of a record label, “Bahoma Nation”, near the plush residence of a popular cyber game mogul and music promoter, one Kofi Bahoma, at the Old Airport suburb.

It is not very clear what triggered the clash between the notorious gangs who attended the event graced by favorite award winning singer, Fancy Gadam and other regional entertainment personalities but Starr News gathered it was a renewed bitter rivalry between the groups.

The scuffle between the gangs was quelled by the intervention of the security guards of the game mogul and other spectators but a more deadly incident happened later when unknown men numbering about six arrived at the scene of the violence and raided the house of the music promoter, and stabbimg several people in the process.

The men were all armed with machetes and said to have come from a chief’s palace in Sagnarigu.

Three people were badly injured in the mass stabbing and are being treated at a hospital in Tamale. Properties belonging to the entertainment promoter at his residence including chairs and tables were destroyed in the violence.

The men threatened to burn the house of the “game boy” who fled into hiding. They repeatedly demanded Kofi Bohama “come out” of the room amidst hammering properties with their weapons.

Guests of the event watched the attack as there was little they could do to stop it. Others tried to call the police with their mobile phones but were unsuccessful till the attackers left the scene. The men also seized and took away several motorbikes.

Starr News later gathered that the action was a revenge for a brother beaten in the earlier gang fight.

Sources say a joint security patrol team later arrived at the scene after the promoter reported the incident to the police in Tamale.

The entire Sagnarigu Municipality has no police post therefore crime control in the area has been burdened on the Tamale police, however, no arrest was made on this particular incident.

Gang violence has become common in Tamale, the Northern Regional capital. The development has been in part, due to the proliferation of activities of cyber fraudsters known as game boys in Tamale, following an intense crackdown on them by the security in the nation’s capital, Accra.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM