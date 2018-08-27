National Cathedral: Govt not evicting judges – Benito Bio

Government has denied reports it evicting judges from their ridge roundabout residence in order to make room for the construction of the National Cathedral.

There are reports that some nine High Court judges and scores of residents in the prime area will be moved out for the 5000-seater capacity church which is expected to take off soon.

According to ace journalist and lawyer Samson Lardi Anyenini, about ten six-bedroom bungalows that would be demolished if the government goes ahead with its plan were built only five years ago by the Judicial Service to house Court of Appeal Judges.

“The Government has rented alternative expensive bungalows for the Judges to relocate temporarily while it begins construction of over twenty new bungalows on a different land in replacement for what it is going to destroy to make way for the cathedral. Lands Minister Peter Amewu further assures those affected that lands will be found to reconstruct the institutions to be destroyed in this area,” Samson wrote in an article.

Speaking to Morning Starr on the development Monday, deputy minister for Lands and Natural resources Benito Bio said judges are not being asked to vacate their premises.

“The Judiciary Service had already planned accommodation project for their staff. They have put processes in place to move some of the judges. Most of the staff have been moved from the Cantonment area to a residential property. No one has sent any letter to the Judiciary service indicating eviction. What is happening is part of the Judiciary internal processes,” he told Morning Starr host Francis Abban.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM