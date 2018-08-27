Resurrection Power church members attack EIB journalist at Nkawkaw

A journalist with Nkawkaw-based Agoo Fm, a member of the EIB network, Asonaba Kwadwo Nomafo, was on Saturday attacked by members of the Resurrection Power New Generation Church at Kwahu Nsabaa in the Eastern Region.

According to the Nkawkaw-based journalist, he was heading towards Accra when he met the Church members in a state of fear and panic as they watched on as one of their VIP buses burn, and so decided to file a report on the incident on his radio station.

He said some of the youth of the church who spotted him reporting the incident on radio attacked him, seized his phone and smashed it on the ground because they did not want their story to be reported.

Asonaba however managed to free himself from the youth and retrieved his phone.

The matter is yet to be reported to the police.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/Agoo FM