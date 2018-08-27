Transfer News: Ghana’s Otou Joins Spanish side Real Zaragoza

By Starrfmonline

Former Ghana U-17 defender John Otou has joined Spanish Club Real Zaragoza, Ghanasportsonline.com can reveal.

The center-back arrived in Spain to complete his move to the Segunda Division side from Ghana Premier League side Dreams FC.

Otou joined the Spanish Club on a three-year contract.

Related Posts

MMT begins air-conditioned bus services nationwide

2018 AWCON: Ghana still owns hosting rights- Sports Ministry

E/R: ‘Law student’ arrested for posing as…

The defender becomes the second Dreams FC player to move to Spain after Emmanuel Lomotedy joined La Lig side Villarreal.

He was a member of the Black Starlets squad at the 2017 FIFA U-f17 World Cup in India.

Source: Starr Sports

You might also like
Editors Pick

MMT begins air-conditioned bus services nationwide

Sports

2018 AWCON: Ghana still owns hosting rights- Sports Ministry

Editors Pick

E/R: ‘Law student’ arrested for posing as Lawyer in Court

Headlines

Lushann Energy CEO accuses UT’s Kofi Amoabeng of money laundering

Comments
Loading...