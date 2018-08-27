Transfer News: Ghana’s Otou Joins Spanish side Real Zaragoza

Former Ghana U-17 defender John Otou has joined Spanish Club Real Zaragoza, Ghanasportsonline.com can reveal.

The center-back arrived in Spain to complete his move to the Segunda Division side from Ghana Premier League side Dreams FC.

Otou joined the Spanish Club on a three-year contract.

The defender becomes the second Dreams FC player to move to Spain after Emmanuel Lomotedy joined La Lig side Villarreal.

He was a member of the Black Starlets squad at the 2017 FIFA U-f17 World Cup in India.

Source: Starr Sports