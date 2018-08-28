2018 AWCON: No decision on Ghana yet – CAF

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has dismissed claims that Ghana has been stripped of the hosting rights for the 2018 African Women’s Cup of Nations.

According to CAF, there has been no decision regarding the hosting rights of the Total Women’s Africa Cup of Nations Ghana 2018 scheduled for 17 November to 1 December.

The subject, CAF added will be discussed at the next meeting of the Organising Committee for Women’s Football to be held in Cairo, Egypt, on Wednesday, 12 September 2018.

The report of the last inspection visit is among items on the agenda.

CAF added that the final decision will be taken by its Executive Committee at its meeting on 27-28 September 2018 in Egypt.

Caf president Ahmad Ahmad had earlier confirmed that Ghana will no longer host the 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations adding that a new host will be announced soon.

Ghana won the bid to organise the event two years ago, naming capital Accra and Cape Coast as host cities, but a report from CAF inspectors revealed inadequate preparations, with less than three months to the tournament.

Ghanaian authorities made proposals for the competition to be moved to Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi and Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale, which are in ‘excellent’ conditions. Both alternatives were rejected by CAF.

“Ghana is no more the host [for the tournament]. We are engaging several countries and should be able to announce a new host during the Caf Extraordinary General Assembly in Egypt next month,” Ahmad told KweséESPN.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM