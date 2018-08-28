BabyJet Promotions U-16 Tournament: Scores of talents on display

Asamoah Gyan’s BabyJet Promotions Under-16 tournament for football academies in Africa on day one saw hundreds of talents on display at the Asamoah Gyan Soccer Complex in Accra.

The maiden invitational tournament consists of over ten U-16 clubs from Ghana, Ivory Coast, Togo and Nigeria.

The tournament is expected to end September 3 at Accra Academy

The 16 teams include Nigerian sides ATFA FC (Lagos) and Campos Football Academy (Owerri).

Togolese side Pison Divine Royals Int. Foundation Academy and Academy Ro Mario, Ivorian duo All-Stars FC and Zenox FC.

The local teams have Great Somas, Cheetah FC, Bolga Soccer Masters, Star Madrid FC, Cedar Stars Academy, Mandela Stars and Charity Stars all displaying talents on day one.

In one cagey encounter Cedar Stars drew 1-1 with Kasoa Cheetah Stars.

Day two continues with very scintillating encounters.

Source:Starr Sports

Source:Starr Sports