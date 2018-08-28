Court quashes Wa Poly Rector’s suspension

By Mohammed Awal
Professor Emmanuel Marfo-Owusu

The Wa High Court has quashed the suspension of the Rector for Wa Polytechnic Professor Emmanuel Marfo-Owusu by the governing council of the Polytechnic.

The Supervising High Court Judge Justice Kwasi Boakye who gave the ruling asked the Polytechnic to use laid down procedures to suspend the Professor

Justice Boakye also asked the governing council to compensate Professor Marfo with GH¢5000 for the cost involved in filing the suit against the Polytechnic.

Speaking to the Media after the ruling, the counsel for the suspended Rector who doubles as the Brong Ahafo Regional President for the Ghana Bar Association expressed satisfaction about the ruling of the High Court.

Background

Professor Emmanuel Marfo-Owusu, the Rector of Wa Polytechnic was suspended earlier this year by the Polytechnic Governing Council after several corruption allegations and financial malfeasance levelled against him by some staff of the institution.

The Governing Council, in the suspension letter dated April 5, 2018, appointed Dr Baba Insah, the Vice Rector of the Polytechnic to act as the Rector until investigations into the allegations are concluded.

The allegations against him quoted in the suspension letter signed by Professor Daniel A. Bagah, the Chairman of Wa Polytechnic Governing Council included several breaches of public financial management and procurement laws.

The allegations included; verbal to physical abuse of staff, massive procurement fraud and financial irregularities, wilfully causing financial loss to the Polytechnic, disregard to laid down policy document and procedures, blatant disregard for Council directives and disregard for GETFUND and NCTE directives on the implementation of government’s fiscal policy.

