Daniel Asare appointed Korle Bu CEO

The management of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital has appointed Dr. Daniel Asare as the new Chief Executive of the Hospital.

Dr. Asare takes over from Dr. Samuel Asiamah who was acting after the Dr Felix Anyaa was relieved of his position in June this year by the President.

A release by the Hospital said Dr. Asare, who until his appointment was the Chief Executive Officer of Cape Coast Teaching Hospital (CCTH) has 27 years of experience in the health service with 17 of these years in Hospital Management.

He was the foundation head of the new Brong Ahafo Regional Hospital, Sunyani and was later transferred to the Eastern Regional Hospital, Koforidua where he ably transformed the Hospital.

The statement added that when the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital was being transitioned from a regional to a teaching hospital, Dr. Asare was called upon to facilitate the process as the Chief Executive.

He successfully carried out this mandate and the fifth batch of doctors are completing this year and postgraduate doctors are also being trained.

The new CEO is a trained Otorhinolaryngologist at the West African College of Surgeons. He has studied Health Systems at the Leeds University in the United Kingdom.

Dr Asare has successfully digitized many of the operations at CCTH and hopes to bring this rich experience, with the support of staff and other key stakeholders, to change the fortunes of Korle Bu.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM