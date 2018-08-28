E/R: Boy,13, drops dead after touching electrified Coconut tree

A 13-year-old boy dropped dead at Abirem in the Eastern region Monday after urinating beside a coconut tree which had been electrified by its owner, Mr. Nkansah.

According to Joseph Kwasi Ofosu, a family friend to the deceased boy’s parents, the deceased was asked by Mr. Nkansah’s wife to help her out with some household chores. In the course of the work, the boy decided to ease himself under the said coconut tree, where he was electrocuted and died instantly.

Reports suggest, the suspect believed to be a deacon of the Pentecost Church at Abirem, electrified the coconut tree to deter thieves, but failed to alert his neighbours.

Speaking to Agoo Fm, Kwasi Ofosu, revealed that the suspect has been in Police custody after the family of the deceased reported the matter to the Police. The body of the teenage has been deposited at the morgue.

Source: Ghana/Agoo FM