Free SHS: GES begins teacher recruitment for double track system

The Ghana Education Service has announced it has started recruiting graduate teachers for Senior High School as the government begins to implement the double track system.

A statement from the GES said only applicants who have completed their national service will be shortlisted for subsequent examination before being engaged for the job.

“Ghana Education Service wishes to inform the general public that it is recruiting graduate teachers for senior high schools as part of its arrangement for the launching of the double track system,” the statement said.

The statement also noted caterers and other professionals will be engaged in due course.

Education Minister, Matthew Opoku Prempeh has said the new system, which ends the over 70-years old educational cycle, will kick in come September 2018 when more than 600 Senior High Schools re-open.

“All Senior High Schools henceforth will run the semester system. Even when we build all the infrastructures, all SHSs will be semester system,” Prempeh told the media.

The introduction of the semester system comes as government’s policy of free SHS encounters fresh and serious challenges. The move to make education free at the second cycle stage in order to deepen access has led to severe congestion in classrooms and pressure on already inadequate infrastructure.

