GNPC’s $7.2m Takoradi office was deemed unfit for purpose – Bawa reveals

The Member of Parliament for Bongo and former Communications consultant for the Energy ministry Edward Bawa has disclosed that the newly purchased $7.2 million office complex by the Ghana National Petroleum Commission at Takoradi was flagged as unfit for purpose.

The property according to documents, is located at Airport Hills in Takoradi and comes with ancillary properties.

A memo signed by the Chief Executive Officer of GNPC, Dr. K.K Sarpong directed the Chief Finance Officer to make the payment to Global Haulage Company Limited – owners of the property – without delay.

The CEO in the memo intercepted by Starrfmonline.com stated that he takes full responsibility for the transaction which was carried out in December 2017.

Parts of the memo read “I can confirm that we have executed the underlying sale and purchase agreement with the seller. The documents. The documents are in the custody of our legal officer, Ms Ama Awuah Kyeremateng who unfortunately is presently out of town to give them to support the payment

“I am by this memo authorizing you to effect the payment to Global Haulage Company limited, the vendor instantly as per their invoice attached.”

“Suffice it to note that a thorough post audit of the transaction can be done once full office work resumes on 8th January, 2018.”

Speaking to Morning Starr Tuesday, Mr. Bawa who is on the Mines and Energy Committee of Parliament said the procurement processes that led to the purchase of the office must be probed.

“Having a place in Takoradi for GNPC is not wrong. However, the manner and way in which the procurement is done is what must be looked at critically. They first payment was done on the 29th of December, 2017. At this time, GNPC was on break. There was a second payment of $2m; the payment was done on the 3rd January 2018. A committee was set up to evaluate the building the GNPC wanted to procure. The team came back with the report saying the facility was not fit for operations of the GNPC”.

