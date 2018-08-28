Govt writes to court to discontinue GFA liquidation suit

Government has written to the High Court to formerly notify the court of its decision to discontinue the suit which aimed at liquidating the Ghana Football Association.

A letter addressed to the court and signed by deputy Attorney general Godfred Dame Yeboah said the move is in respect of the mutual agreement reached between the Ghana Government and FIFA.

The Federation of International Football Associations, (FIFA) has warned the government of Ghana to immediately reverse the action or face a ban.

A letter signed by General Secretary of FIFA, Fatma Samoura stated that the action by the government constitutes an undue influence in the affairs of the GFA in contravention of art. 14 par. 1 i) and art. 19 par. 1 of the FIFA Statutes.

The letter added that “under these circumstances, the Bureau based on art. 16 par. 1 of the FIFA Statutes decided on 11 August 2018 that if the petition to Start the liquidation process of the GFA is not withdrawn by Monday, 27 August 2018 at 12hOO (CET), the GFA will be suspended with immediate effect.

“The suspension would be lifted only once the above-mentioned petition is withdrawn and FIFA is given written proof thereof.”

FIFA added that “if the GFA were to be suspended, it may not exercise any of its membership rights (Cf. art. 13 of the FIFA Statutes) Furthermore, other member associations could not entertain Sporting contact with the GFA.”

The process by the government to dissolve the GFA commenced after an investigative piece by ace Journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas exposed some corrupt activities at the FA. The investigative piece captured some FA officials including GFA president, Kwesi Nyantakyi and several referees taking bribes to influence matches.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5fm