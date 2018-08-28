Hearts Of Oak To Seal Partnership With Bayern Munich

By Starrfmonline

Mark Noonan has arrived in Germany to secure a long-term partnership deal with European giants, Bayern Munich.

The Chief Executive Officer of Hearts of Oak left the shores of the country last week to complete negotiations with the German Bundesliga side.

According to reports, the former European champions will be providing technical support and will be aiding the Phobians with expertise for player development and football business strategy.

However, there is a possibility of an international friendly between Hearts of Oak and Bayern Munich in the coming months.

Hearts of Oak lost 2:0 to their sworn rivals Asante Kotoko in the first leg of the ‘super 2 clash’ and the Phobians are poised to revenge this Sunday.

Source: Starr Sports

