I’II only invite committed players- Kwesi Appiah

Black Stars Coach Kwesi Appiah says he needs committed payers in his team.

Appiah’s comments comes after a session of the public criticized his call-ups ahead for next Month’s Cup of Nations qualifier against Kenya.

A 21-man squad to face the Harambee stars excluded the likes of Captain Asamoah Gyan, Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Mubarak Wakaso and Jonathan Mensah, however saw the return of Kwadwo Asamoah who makes a comeback after four years.

The former Ghana U23 Coach claims he invited players who are ready to die for the Nation.

“I also believe players must fight for their jerseys; no player is bigger than Ghana. You will bear with me that we don’t have players who bluff the nation due to the fact that we have a lot of gifted players.

Coach Kwesi Appiah will assemble his squad on September 3 where they will pitch camp in Ethiopia to prepare for the game against Kenya.

Source:Sportsonline