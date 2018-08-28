Kwesi Botchwey dismisses NDC chairmanship claims

National Democratic Congress stalwart Dr. Kwesi Botchwey has dismissed media reports that he has picked forms to contest for the chairmanship of the largest opposition party.

In a statement Dr. Botchwey denied picking the said forms or asking any individual to pick the forms on his behalf.

“The office of Professor Kwesi Botchwey received with surprise the news being carried by myjoyonline news portal that, he has picked a form to contest for the office of National Chairman in the upcoming NDC congress slated for later this year

“The office want to put it on record that, Professor Kwesi Botchwey has not authorised any person to pick a form on his behalf, or has he ever considered contesting for the office of NDC National Chairman.

“We consider this act by some faceless people as desperate, wicked, and devious with the intent of portraying him as inconsistent with his decisions, and a deliberate attempt to create confusion in the mind of his teeming supporters,” the statement said.

It added: “The office shall investigate and report this conduct to the National Executive Committee to bring to book the persons behind this desperate conduct to book. In the coming days, Professor Kwesi Botchwey shall publicly declare his intention and the capacity in which he will decide to lead the “party for victory 2020. We want assure our teeming supporters that Prof. Kwesi Botchey remain resolute to the agenda agreed on”.

The reaction comes in the wake of speculations that the finance guru is aiming at the presidential ticket of the party.

Professor Botchwey played key roles in the administration of former President John Mahama.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM