LAS LIBERTY Sch. opens new Ultra – modern East Legon campus complex

LAS LIBERTY SCHOOL (Formerly Liberty American School), Ghana’s leading International School has opened a new ultra-modern campus at the elite East Legon in Accra.

The plush edifice located on the number 32 liberty road, near CSIR school park, boast of the state-of-the-art facilities such as Library, Swimming Pool, Science Laboratory,ICT Lab, Music Lab, Sports Complex, Restaurant, Multi-Purpose Room, Students Lounge, Prayer Room, Mini Hospital among others.

The Chief Executive Officer of LAS LIBERTY SCHOOL, Mrs.Adelaide Araba Siaw Agyepong who addressed the ceremony to open the new campus expressed her gratitude to the Principal of the School, Mrs Candace Larweh Martey and the hard working staff and management of the school for their dedication and commitment in ensuring that the new campus was established.

Citing the biblical book of Isaiah 43:19 “Behold, I will do a new thing; now it shall spring forth; shall ye not know it? I will even make a way in the wilderness and rivers in the desert”, Mrs Agyepong was optimistic that the new birth of LAS LIBERTY SCHOOL will help re-kindle its core values of Christ, Community and Excellence.

She urged all prospective parents and guardians considering an excellent International Christian School with an American curriculum and tutors for their children to choose LAS LIBERTY SCHOOL.

The Head Pastor of the Madina branch of the Assemblies of God Church, Rev. Francis Nyarko in an exhortation to unveil the new edifice indicated that, the school due to its Christian foundation will excel from one glory to another.

He prayed for the students, teaching and non-teaching staff of the school and called upon the Goodness of the Lord to continually manifest in the affairs of the school.

The occasion was also used to award Mr. Joseph Kwame Siaw Agyepong, Mr Ernest Ankumah (AbeikumaConst) Mr. Edward Nyarko Atta, Fedems Consult Limited, Mr. Daniel Kofi Andah,AMDConstruction,Mr. Jason Bentilff for their outstanding performance during the construction of the new school.

Mrs. Agyepong also praised William Thibuad Manirakiza a high school student of LAS LIBERTY SCHOOL for being the first African student to win the UNITED NATIONS(UN)SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT GOAL AWARD which was organised by Intel International Science Engineering Fair 2018,the event took place in the United State Of America.

Other dignitaries who were present at the ceremony included; Dr. Amoh Tobin (CEO of Tobinco group), Mr&Mrs. Amadu (C.E.O of Hisense Ghana) and Bishop Dr. Stephen Wengam (Cedar Mountain, Assemblies of God)and the PTO of LAS LIBERTY SCHOOL.

The LAS LIBERTY SCHOOL is a non-denominational Christian day and boarding educational institute offering American curriculum and world class methodology.

The School is divided into three (3) semesters; Fall (August to December), Spring (January to June) and optional Summer (June to July). The school is dedicated to small class sizes and one- on- one teacher interaction.

Alumni of LAS LIBERTY SCHOOL boast of admission into world class universities such as, Marbella University, Calvin college and Cornell university, Webster university, Covenant University, Oral Robert University, Ashesi University, Treveccaand among others.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM