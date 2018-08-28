N/R: Two shot at Yendi; One feared dead

Two people have been shot at the Yendi Market in the Northern region with one person feared dead, Starr News has gathered.

Starr News’ Northern regional correspondent Eliasu Tanko reported that gunmen stormed the market on a motorbike Tuesday evening and started shooting indiscriminately.

Two people sustained gunshot wounds with one feared dead while the other victim is receiving treatment at the Yendi Hospital.

Reports indicate that the suspects fled into a nearby bush.

According to Tanko, the gunmen were escaping after a robbery incident.

Meanwhile, police have been deployed to the market to maintain and track the suspects.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM