Pay our salary arrears by October 31 or face strike – Teachers to Govt

The Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT) has given government a deadline of next month October 31 to ensure that the salary arrears owed over 42,000 teachers across the country are cleared or face industrial action.

“This we will do even if only one affected person is not paid before the deadline of October 31.2018,” warned the Concerned Teachers in a communique issued on August 26 after its National Executive Meeting (NEC).

The Concerned Teachers also charged the Director General of the Ghana Education Service (GES) to exempt its members from the GES/SIC Life Group Insurance Policy as captured in an earlier letter dated August 14.

According to the Concerned Teachers, they would rather, prefer “a form should be provided for those who want to join to fill.”

On the controversial double tracking system, they said they would support fully its rollout but “will ensure teachers are not short-changed or overburdened without the necessary remuneration.”

Below is the full communique

Government should ensure that the issue of salary arrears owed to the over 42,000 teachers is cleared latest October 31. 2018 as agreed. CCT Ghana will be left with no choice but to embark on an industrial action if this is not adhered to. This we will do even if only one affected person is not paid before the deadline of October 31.2018. CCT GHANA is re-emphasising on her earlier stance in a letter dated 14th August 2018 to the Director-General of Ghana Education Service that, CCT Ghana members should be exempted from the GES / SIC Life Group Insurance Policy. Rather, a form should be provided for those who want to join to fill. CCT Ghana will support fully the rollout of the Double Track Intake at the selected Senior High Schools. However, we will ensure teachers are not short-changed or overburdened without the necessary remuneration. The National Executive Council has agreed to partner with Petra Trust to roll out a Third Tier (tier 3) Pension Scheme for members. Sensitisation will begin very soon. This scheme is however optional. Ghana Education Service should release results of application for study leave with pay earlier before admissions are made by the universities. This will enable applicants not selected to avoid applying for admission into universities and sometimes pay admission fees due to deadlines. CCT is not against the licensing of teachers, but we think the National Teaching Council must be cautious in the implementation of this policy. There is no need to rush. Prospective teachers should not be disadvantaged in any way. The inputs of the Teacher Unions should be taken on board to pave way for a smooth implementation of the policy.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM