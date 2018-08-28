Rex Omar to release 5th single on Thursday

Highlife legend Rex Omar is set to release his fifth single this year as part of his Highlife Agenda Project.

The single will be released on Thursday August 30.

The Highlife Agenda is an initiative by Rex Omar to redefine Highlife music and preserve it as a wholly Ghanaian brand.

The Abiba hit maker in April this year started an operation “One Month One Banger” project to release a song every month for the next three years as part of the highlife Agenda Project.

The ‘Di Da Da Di Di’ hit maker has so far released four songs titled ‘Nhyira,’ which features Trigmatic, ‘Paapa Reloaded,’ Hilife Agogo,’ and ‘Why Where Who’.

The Highlife artist is also on a nationwide media tour granting interviews and educating his fans and the public about Highlife music.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/Kwadwo Sarpong Amfo