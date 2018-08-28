Transfer News: Ghana’s Muniru joins Turkish Club Yeni Malatyaspor

Sulley Muniru has signed a two-year deal with Turkish Club Yeni Malatyaspor.

The midfielder secures a Club few months after leaving Portuguese Club Tondela.

FC Tondela and the player mutually parted ways.

Muniru reached an agreement with Yeni Malatyaspor and penned a deal which will see him at the Club until 2020.

He joins the likes of Asamoah Gyan , Bernard Mensah, Elvis Manu and Andre Ayew in the Turkish Super Lig.

The former Real Madrid trialist had previously played for CFR Cluj and Steaua București.

Source: Starr Sports