Transfer News: Ghana’s Muniru joins Turkish Club Yeni Malatyaspor

By Starrfmonline

Sulley Muniru has signed a two-year deal with Turkish Club Yeni Malatyaspor.

The midfielder secures a Club few months after leaving Portuguese Club Tondela.

FC Tondela and the player mutually parted ways.

Muniru reached an agreement with Yeni Malatyaspor and penned a deal which will see him at the Club until 2020.

He joins the likes of Asamoah Gyan , Bernard Mensah, Elvis Manu and Andre Ayew in the Turkish Super Lig.

The former Real Madrid trialist had previously played for CFR Cluj and Steaua București.

Source: Starr Sports

