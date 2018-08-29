Bank crisis: NDC govt will give you justice – Adongo to bank owners

MP for Bolgatanga Central Isaac Adongo has said a future National Democratic Congress will ensure that justice is done to the bank owners whose banks have been taken over or shut down by the Central Bank unjustifiably.

According to him, if any of the owners goes to court and gets a decision in their favour under an NDC administration, their investments will be gladly returned to them. .

“I hope that at the end of this exercise the governor of the central bank will come out of the hole that he is in and give us assurance beyond telling us that our deposits are safe. We have heard that enough. He should come and give us the policy steps and clear guidelines and timelines that he is going to implement in order to calm the market, restore confidence and have a strong powerful Ghanaian financial sector. We can do it and I want to assure the people of Ghana an NDC government will have more foresight and will protect Ghanaian entrepreneurship.

“We will ensure and I will not mince words, if any investor that feels hard done by this marauding armed robbers goes to court to seek the return of their asset in an NDC era we will gladly return to them the injustices that they have suffered and so they should wait. If these people refuse they should come to us at the appropriate time. Unless they can prove that these people are complicit in any matter, we will not allow an economic fight against any Ghanaian,” the outspoken MP noted at a public forum in Accra.

The comment comes on the back of the suit against the Bank of Ghana by the shareholders of unibank. The shareholders insist the Central bank was unfair to them in the decision to merge them with some other banks to create the Consolidated Bank of Ghana Limited.

The shareholders led by former Finance Minister and Governor of the Central bank Dr Kwabena Duffuor on August 20 beseeched the High Court over what they described as “arbitrary and capricious” decision of the Dr Ernest Addison’s led BoG to revoke their license.

They are therefore praying the High Court to place an injunction on the BoG’s decision to revoke its license and restore it into private hands.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM