Be original; keep your tourist sites – SA Tourism CEO to Ghana

The CEO of South African Tourism Sisa Ntshona has advised Ghana to preserve its tourist sites.

Speaking to Giovani Caleb and Berla Mundi on the Starr Drive Wednesday, Mr Ntshona urged Ghana to be particular about its cultural uniqueness.

According to him, Ghana should have the intent of making the tourism industry a priority, encourage public and private partnership and preserve its tourist sites.

“Preserve your legacies, your monuments, your animals and everything else just to make sure you have got sustainability,” he said.

He also advised Ghanaians to keep their originality because it makes them unique.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/Kwadwo Sarpong Amfo