Be original; keep your tourist sites – SA Tourism CEO to Ghana

By Starrfmonline
Sisa Ntshona is CEO of South Africa's tourism

The CEO of South African Tourism Sisa Ntshona has advised Ghana to preserve its tourist sites.

Speaking to  Giovani Caleb and Berla Mundi on the Starr Drive Wednesday, Mr Ntshona urged Ghana to be particular about its cultural uniqueness.

According to him, Ghana should have the intent of making the tourism industry a priority, encourage public and private partnership and preserve its tourist sites.

Related Posts

Give us part of Tourism Dev’t Levy – Hotels…

Tourism Sector records worst performance in first half of…

Revamp tourism, creative arts industry – Activist

“Preserve your legacies, your monuments, your animals and everything else just to make sure you have got sustainability,” he said.

He also advised Ghanaians to keep their originality because it makes them unique.

 

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/Kwadwo Sarpong Amfo

You might also like
Business

Give us part of Tourism Dev’t Levy – Hotels Association

Business

Tourism Sector records worst performance in first half of 2017

Entertainment

Revamp tourism, creative arts industry – Activist

Editors Pick

RE: Why Ghana is not a tourist friendly place to visit

Comments
Loading...