Blacks are defective – KSM sparks controversy

By kobina welsing
KSM

Renowned Ghanaian Comedian, Kwaku Sintim Misa, popularly known as KSM has sparked controversy by suggesting that Blacks are defective.

The satirist and talk show host in tweeted on Tuesday that God must recall all blacks from the world and fix our defect.


His comment comes in the wake of the debate over the construction of the National Cathedral in the capital, Accra.

It is, however, not known if KSM’s tweet is connected to the raging controversy over the construction of the national cathedral.

His tweet divided opinions on social media as some supported his claims while others described his comment as demeaning and disrespectful.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM

