Blacks are defective – KSM sparks controversy

Renowned Ghanaian Comedian, Kwaku Sintim Misa, popularly known as KSM has sparked controversy by suggesting that Blacks are defective.

The satirist and talk show host in tweeted on Tuesday that God must recall all blacks from the world and fix our defect.

At the RISK of making many ANGRY, let me say this: When some cars are DEFECTIVE the manufacturers do a RECALL of affected cars to fix the DEFECT. I think GOD should recall BLACK PEOPLE and FIX OUR DEFECT. #modinesabe — Kwaku Sintim-Misa (@KSM_Kwaku_Misa) August 29, 2018



His comment comes in the wake of the debate over the construction of the National Cathedral in the capital, Accra.

It is, however, not known if KSM’s tweet is connected to the raging controversy over the construction of the national cathedral.

His tweet divided opinions on social media as some supported his claims while others described his comment as demeaning and disrespectful.

It’ll take more days to correct our defects than it took Him to create the world, including humans. Anka papa no adwuma so — roberto vitio (@RRobzy) August 29, 2018

Drug addicts stay drug addicts because society tells them they are scum. Obese people, same. The motivation to be better comes from feeling we’re better than our lot. Foreign NEWS about Africa makes us out as umpa lumpa. We dont need blacks making self-loathing blacks feel worse — Yaw Djin (@yawdjin) August 29, 2018

All it does it express ones own self-loathing & subjects everyone else to it so whatever scant motivation the rest of us clamour for, your effectively suck that out using a bigger platform than others. A veteran in media ought to recognize why they shouldnt feed our insecurities. — Yaw Djin (@yawdjin) August 29, 2018

You’re missing out of external factors. Congo is the mineral richest place on Earth but is subject to a proxy war. Yes, many of our issues are self-inflicted, but there are influences as old as imperialism. You don’t strap on cement bags when you have to swim the entire ocean, — Yaw Djin (@yawdjin) August 29, 2018

I honestly hope it is an attempt at a joke gone dry. You compare humans to defective cars? Let me go earn my salary before I start the day in a defective way because of your tweet. — yeboa (@darby2luv) August 29, 2018

Finally, someone said it. A simple truth most black people have been running away from. WE NEED FIXING 👍🏿💯 — De Fred (@am_phils) August 29, 2018

We can’t be angry cos that’s the truth — SLA-ZY LIVERPOOL (@razakslazy1) August 29, 2018

REALLY KSM🙃 — MzzyLuv (@MzzyLuv) August 29, 2018

True talk uncle KSM we need to be recalled for more than repairs infact we need innovations — Nii Perez (@nii_PEREZ2131) August 29, 2018

I disagree with this assertion uncle…the Blackman has never been defective. Can you racalll when the Blackman rule this world with distinction… perhaps we should reconsider correcting what is wrong. — Zougrana 朱增 (@zougrana) August 29, 2018

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM