Eddie Murphy, 57, expecting his 10th child

Eddie Murphy‘s family is getting bigger!



The Beverly Hills Cop actor, 57, is expecting his 10th child as his partner Paige Butcher debuted her baby bump while in Los Angeles this month.



“Eddie Murphy and longtime girlfriend Paige Butcher are pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child in December,” a rep for Murphy said in a statement.



Butcher, 39, was photographed wearing a floral maxi dress that accentuated her growing belly. The Australian actress looked comfortable as she kept her hair down and wore flip-flops while enjoying a Starbucks drink.



The couple, who have been together since 2012, already share 2-year-old daughter Izzy Oona.



The legendary actor and comedian has eight other children from previous relationships.



He had his oldest son, Eric, 29, with Paulette McNeely. His other children, including daughters Bella Zahra, 16, Zola Ivy, 18, Shayne Audra, 23, and Bria, 28, plus 25-year-old son Miles Mitchell, are with ex-wife Nicole Mitchell Murphy.



Murphy also had 27-year-old son Christian with Tamara Hood, and shares 11-year-old daughter Angel Iris with former Spice Girl Mel B.



In 2016, Bria shared a family photo of herself and her siblings along with her dad and Butcher just months after Izzy was born. “🎄 Merry Christmas!!! #MurphyFamily Photo by : @justwilliet,” Bria wrote in the caption.



Murphy spoke about his children while supporting Bria at her art show in Los Angeles in November 2016. “I’m glad that people get to see how talented she is,” he told reporters. “We’ve known for years how talented she is. It’s exciting to see her stuff up on the walls. I’m having all those proud parent feelings.”



Added the Shrek voice actor, “I really got lucky with my kids. There really isn’t a bad one in the bunch, everyone turned out to be really good people.”



Murphy continued, “None of my kids are like me, and I’m sure parents say this all of the time, they are all totally different from each other. None of them are chips off the old block. They all have their own thing, They’re good kids.”



