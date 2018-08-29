FIFA’s NC mandate will end March next year- Oppong Nkrumah

The Minister for Information designate, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, says the yet to be approved Normalisation Committee members will not manage Ghana football beyond March 2019.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Oppong Nkrumah said that the committee had to ensure that a number of targets were met before they hand over the country’s football management within a specified time frame.

“FIFA wrote a letter to the Government of Ghana on August 27 and said that the normalisation committee will be set up to do a number of things in relation to Ghana football.

“The committee will run the Ghana FA’s daily affairs and coordinate with a task force which will be set up FIFA and Ghana, review the FA’s statutes to comply with Article 15 of the FIFA Statutes and organise and conduct FA elections based revised FA statutes.

“The working period of the normalisation committee shall expire when all their tasks have been properly fulfilled but these tasks should be done by no later than March 31, 2019,” Oppong Nkrumah told the press.

The setting up of the committee was a result of a the major fallout of discussions had between FIFA and Ghana after the threat of a ban was issued earlier this month and it will replace the Executive Committee of the Ghana FA.

