Ghanaian Sports Journalists are unintelligent – Bashir Hayford

Former Asante Kotoko and Ashantigold trainer Bashir Hayford says he has been unfairly branded as a snobbish coach because majority of Ghanaian sports journalists often ask him unintelligent questions.

The Black Queens Coach has had several cold-shouldered encounters with the local sports media for over a decade due to what he describes as unfair criticisms and poor question lines.

“I am not snobbish. It’s just that the media doesn’t understand me as a teacher who has been designing tests for students.”

“You have to know what you want out of the question. If you give me thought provoking questions, I will give you thought provoking answers so it depends on the questions.If I am to mark your questions, most of you will fail. The questions

should make people think”,he told Starr Sports.