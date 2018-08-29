Ghanaian Sports Journalists are unintelligent – Bashir Hayford

Former Asante Kotoko and Ashantigold trainer Bashir Hayford says he has been unfairly branded as a snobbish coach because majority of Ghanaian sports journalists often ask him unintelligent questions.

The Black Queens Coach has had several cold-shouldered encounters with the local sports media for over a decade due to what he describes as unfair criticisms and poor question lines.

“I am not snobbish. It’s just that the media doesn’t understand me as a teacher who has been designing tests for students.”

“You have to know what you want out of the question. If you give me thought provoking questions, I will give you thought provoking answers so it depends on the questions.If I am to mark your questions, most of you will fail. The questions

should make people think”,he told Starr Sports.

 

The former Tema Technical tutor is currently in Prampram preparing the Black Queens ahead of this year AWCON to be hosted in Ghana in November.

