GoG expects FIFA to name Normalization Committee Aug.31

Ghana’s Deputy Attorney General, Godfred Dame, says FIFA is expected to announce the members of the Normalization Committee latest Friday, August 31 to manage the affairs of the country’s football.

He disclosed this to the media on Tuesday after government officially withdrew the court action to liquidate the Ghana Football Association.

The Attorney General, Gloria Akuffo, went to court last month with a firm plan claiming that the Ghana Football Association was not fit for the purpose for which it was established.

She claimed that GFA officials used the Association for some corrupt activities as captured in the 2014 World Cup Dzamefe Commission Report and a documentary by Anas Aremeyaw Anas, an undercover investigative journalist.

But FIFA said action was tantamount to interference and asked Government to terminate the process or risk a worldwide ban by 27 Aug

A Ghana government that went to Zurich to FIFA officials obliged and this has paved way for the formation of an ad hoc committee to run football in the country.

”Within the next two days- I’m sure about that, FIFA will constitute the Normalization Committee,” Dame said.

”It’s a decision we took in Zurich without any controversy and I’m sure it’s going to be carried out.

”In the next two days, we will have the announcement of the Normalization Committee set up by FIFA and the Ghana government and the membership will be made known to the public and then they will assume the powers of the GFA.”

Source: Starr Sports

