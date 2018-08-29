Gov’t announces plans for Kofi Annan’s funeral rites

The Government of Ghana has announced activities for the funeral and interment rites of the late former UN Secretary-General, Kofi Annan.

The announcement was made at a Press Briefing addressed by the Minister of Information designate, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah on the 29th of August 2018 at the Ministry of Information.

According to the minister, the remains of the late Kofi Annan is set to arrive at the Accra International Airport on the 10th of September 2018 by 4 pm. The remains which will be accompanied by his wife, children and some UN officials will be received with a brief ceremony led by President Akufo-Addo and the Ghana Armed Forces.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah announced Tuesday, 11 September, 2018, as the date set for the general public to file past the mortal remains of the late Annan.

“There will be filing past and paying of last respects by members of the General Public at the Accra International Conference Centre. This will be between 10 am and 4 pm. The general public is encouraged to come to pay their last respects to this illustrious son of Ghana,” he stated.

He further stated that Wednesday, September 12, 2018, is slated for filing past and paying of last respects by Dignitaries which include recognised groups, Chiefs. Members of Parliament and Ministers of State.

The burial service for Annan is set to take place on Thursday13 September at the Accra International Conference Centre at 9 am. According to the Minister, the service will see the attendance of UN officials, Heads of State, Diplomatic delegations and the general public. This will be followed by a private burial at midday at the Military Cemetery with full military honours and 17 gun salutes.

According to sources, the late Annan’s personal statement stressed on a simple and solemn final ceremony void of any frills.

