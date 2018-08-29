McOttley Capital struggling to pay sick customer his GHC90k investment

A customer who invested his GHC90,000 with McOttley Capital is having a torrid time retrieving his investment from the company.

According to the customer Agyapong Appiah, who is currently receiving medical attention for Kidney failure in the United States, officials of McOttley keep giving one excuse to the other as to why they are unable to pay the money even without the promised interest.

The worried customer who started his battle against kidney at the Korle Bu Teaching hospital in Accra had to relocate to the USA for advanced treatment after McOttley failed to pay back his investment.

Sister of the sick customer, Nana Adwoa, who has been given the power of attorney to receive the money on behalf of her brother, told Starrfmonline.com that several efforts and visits to the premises of the Dzorwulu Branch of the company could only produce GHC22,000 out of the large sum of GHC90,000. She said an official of the company told her they have a difficulty accessing cash as a result of the Central Bank’s action in the financial sector lately.

“My brother is dying and they don’t seem to get it. I have been to their office on numerous occasions and all they give me is one excuse to the other. They say it is difficult to have access to money because of what the Central bank is doing in the banking sector.

“But I don’t understand it because this is my brother’s money and we are not even asking for the interest they promised him, we just want the capital that he invested so we can take care of my brother. He is on dialysis and it’s expensive out there. We need help to get our money from them,” she lamented in interview with StarrFMonline.com.

The disturbed sister of the bed-ridden customer said the company in their last email told her brother said that they can only discuss payment plan with him at the end of September,2018.

In reaction, a senior marketing executive with the finance firm McLean told Starrfmonline.com Wednesday that they are unable to pay the money because they have cash flow challenges.

” We are unable to pay because the money is not there, and that is the issue. It’s not just us, but the entire financial system. There is no money available. But we are hoping that we can put some measures in place to be able to settle him,” he said.

