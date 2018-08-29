Re-apply for your jobs – CBG to staff

Staff of the newly-established Consolidated Bank Ghana (CBG) Limited, have been asked to re-apply for their jobs in a new memo.

The recruitment exercise, according to the memo commences on Wednesday, 29 August 2018 to Monday September 3.

The memo by the Managing Director of the CBG, Daniel Addo, said a link to the recruitment portal would be sent to the staff via email and those interested in having a future with CBG are required to submit their details and CV through the portal.

Below are the guidelines to enable staff to successfully apply for a role in CBG:

1. All applicants must log in with their staff ID numbers with the exception of applicants from the erstwhile uniBank Ghana Limited, who can only log in to the portal with their staff account numbers.

2. The recruitment portal will remain active from Wednesday, 29 August to Monday, 3 September 2018

3. Kindly ensure that the following information is made available; your bio-data, educational and professional qualifications and details of your employment history before logging into the recruitment portal.

4. For staff who do not have direct access to the bank’s computers, kindly seek the assistance of your line manager to input your details and upload your CV.

5. Line managers should also contact their staff on maternity leave to either go to the nearest branch or location to send their application.

6. In addition, you’ll also be required to submit your CV either in word or pdf format. The size of your CV should not exceed 2MB.

Finally, the submission of your details on the recruitment portal does not mean a confirmation of position. If you are shortlisted for the next stage of the recruitment process, you will be required to take placement assessment(s).

The company is believed to be sacking close to 2000 of its staff.

A statement by CBG on media reports of mass dismissals on Wednesday said: “The Management of Consolidated Bank Ghana Limited (CBG) has taken notice of reports in the media about massive lay-oﬀs to be eﬀected by the bank, as part of eﬀorts to implement the Purchase and Assumption transaction it undertook following the recent distress of five (5) banks.

“CBG informs the general public that it has established an integration roadmap with the objective of rightsizing the branch network and rationalizing headcount amongst others. Whilst this may involve some reduction in headcount, management is taking steps to ensure that this does not impose undue hardship on its staﬀ.

“A core part of this integration and rationalization exercise is career training programs for all staﬀ who may be exited as a result. CBG is also finalizing a plan for aﬀected staﬀ to transition to other economic models which will enable them provide essential outsourced services to the bank where appropriate”.

